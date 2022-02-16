Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 153,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

