Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DMO stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

