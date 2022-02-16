Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DMO stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.