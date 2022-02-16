Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DMO stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.