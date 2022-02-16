Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$5.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. 11,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.