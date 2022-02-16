WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,846. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.