Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a Special dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of WY stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

