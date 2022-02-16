Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a Special dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50.
Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Shares of WY stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
