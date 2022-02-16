Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000.
NASDAQ PONOU remained flat at $$10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. PONO Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PONO Capital (PONOU)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU).
Receive News & Ratings for PONO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PONO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.