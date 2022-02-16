Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $9,955,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $8,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,913,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,147,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000.

NASDAQ PONOU remained flat at $$10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. PONO Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53.

