Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,360,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 33,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,210. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

