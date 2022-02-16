Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 81,200 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 820,462 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 608,841 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 15.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 755,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZPS stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.