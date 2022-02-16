Whitebox Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,038 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Gores Guggenheim worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,631. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.