Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BHP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. 1,645,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

