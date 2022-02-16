Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.44 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,640 shares of company stock worth $535,232.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

