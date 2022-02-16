William B. Skoglund Sells 4,557 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $417.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

