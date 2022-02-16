William Blair Comments on TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THS. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

THS stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

