Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Acquired by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group makes up about 14.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 24.69% of Williams Industrial Services Group worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 84,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $317,293 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

