WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 8,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

