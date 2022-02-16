Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0155

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $64.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

