WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
