WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.