WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,156. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

