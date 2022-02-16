Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $115.76

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.76, but opened at $99.21. Wix.com shares last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 54,785 shares changing hands.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.