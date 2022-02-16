WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.30 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. WOO Network has a market cap of $521.46 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105786 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 903,259,186 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.