Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

