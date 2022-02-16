Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Woodward has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
