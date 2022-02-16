Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.9 days.
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
