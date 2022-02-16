Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

WDAY opened at $235.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.04. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,616.51, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.