Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 46.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Workday by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $235.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,616.51, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

