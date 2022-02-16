Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,003. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

