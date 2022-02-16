Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $19.09 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

CMI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

