Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $20.97 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,609 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 405,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.60 and a 200 day moving average of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.