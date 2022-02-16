Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $36.28 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.49. 29,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

