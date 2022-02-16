Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 15,575 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 13,841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 407,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after buying an additional 404,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,544.50, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

