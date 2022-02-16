Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 193,685 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,685 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,945,148. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.30.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,134 shares of company stock valued at $49,802,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

