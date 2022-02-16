Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.280-$3.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.28-$3.40 EPS.

WH stock traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 1,102,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,131. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.