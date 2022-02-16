Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-$3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.280-$3.400 EPS.

WH stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. 1,102,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $91.41.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.