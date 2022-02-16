Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

