Xion Finance Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $447,951.13 and $6,388.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

