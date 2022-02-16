XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 57,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

