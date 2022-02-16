Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Raised by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

