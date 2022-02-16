Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

DAO opened at $13.98 on Monday. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Youdao by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

