Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yum China by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Yum China by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

