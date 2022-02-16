Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE SON opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 112.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

