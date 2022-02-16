Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53).
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,687,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.
Shares of FLNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 42,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
