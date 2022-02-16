Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53).

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,687,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 42,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

