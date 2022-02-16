Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $181.20 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.