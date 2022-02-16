Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,084,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $401,393,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $416,567,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $258,969,000.

Shares of NU opened at $9.15 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

