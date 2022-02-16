Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $6.82 on Friday, hitting $188.61. 74,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $171.86 and a fifty-two week high of $292.50. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.94.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

