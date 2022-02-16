Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $580.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $591.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $535.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after purchasing an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,506. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

