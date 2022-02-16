Zacks: Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.93. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.89 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.