Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 30,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,061. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

