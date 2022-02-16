Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post $111.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $112.62 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $452.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $464.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $497.28 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $508.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.40. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.