Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $734.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.90 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

