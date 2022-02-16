Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

