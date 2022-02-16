Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $7.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings per share of $7.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.45. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $593.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $654.40 and its 200-day moving average is $620.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

